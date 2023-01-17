Edit Account-Sign Out
Driver dies after collision on A27 with stationary police car - Here's everything we know so far

A driver has died after a collision on the A27 between Fontwell and Arundel – and police are appealing for witnesses.

By Sam Morton
5 hours ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:02pm

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and information, including dashcam footage, following the incident around 9.30pm on Monday (January 16).

"A car, a white Porsche, collided with a stationary police car who was assisting with a broken down vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly the driver of the Porsche was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police said a car collided with a police car assisting with a broken down vehicle on the A27. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
As of 11.20am, the road remained closed in both directions, while investigating officers ‘continue their enquiries’ and ‘ensure the road is safe for other vehicles’.

"It is not yet known when the road will reopen,” police added. “Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to email it to [email protected] quoting Operation Burley.”

