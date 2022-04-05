Worthing park attacker assaulted man in front his family

Around 11.10am on Saturday (March 26), the victim was with family members near the skate park in Homefield Park when he was subjected to verbal threats being shouted at him from a person nearby.

The victim was then assaulted a number of times before he was able to run away. He suffered injuries to his forearm.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101 quoting serial 452 of 26/03.

The suspect is described as being in his late teens, 5' 8" - 5' 9" tall, with curly hair bleached blonde. He was wearing a grey hooded jumper with the words 'Space to Grow' on the front in white writing, grey jogging bottoms and grey or silver Nike trainers. He has a small moustache and a tattoo on his neck.

The park was busy at the time and officers investigating the assault are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.