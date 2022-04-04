Bank card stolen and used to buy alcohol in Polegate

Officers said a woman reported her card was lost on Tuesday, March 29, and was told by her bank that the card had been used.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “She visited Eastbourne Police Station to report the offence, and officers investigating checked CCTV images at a store where purchases were made.

“The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a red “NY” baseball hat, a sky blue and white polo shirt, dark blue jeans and orange or red shoes.

Officers said they are appealing for information to identify a man in connection with a bank card theft in Polegate. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220404-142253001

“Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 664 of 30/03.”