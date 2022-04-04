Bank card stolen and used to buy alcohol in Polegate

Officers said a woman reported her card was lost on Tuesday, March 29, and was told by her bank that the card had been used.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “She visited Eastbourne Police Station to report the offence, and officers investigating checked CCTV images at a store where purchases were made.
“The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a red “NY” baseball hat, a sky blue and white polo shirt, dark blue jeans and orange or red shoes.
“Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 664 of 30/03.”