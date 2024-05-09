Worthing police incident: Road closure lifted amid response from armed officers and dogs

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 9th May 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 19:19 BST
A road closure was put in place amid a significant police incident in Worthing this afternoon (Thursday, May 9).

Rowlands Road was taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers were also seen in Queen’s Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement to this newspaper at 2pm.

“Police have attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to execute a warrant shortly before 12pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers remain at the scene and the road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

“Police have thanked the public for their patience.”

The police have been asked to provide an update, amid reports of an arrest being made.

This story will be updated with more information as and when it becomes available.

Police attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to 'execute a warrant' shortly before 12pm on Thursday, May 9

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to 'execute a warrant' shortly before 12pm on Thursday, May 9

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Rowlands Road in Worthing has been taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers have also been seen in Queen’s Road.

Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Police attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to 'execute a warrant' shortly before 12pm on Thursday, May 9

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

