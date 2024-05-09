Rowlands Road was taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers were also seen in Queen’s Road.

Sussex Police issued a statement to this newspaper at 2pm.

“Police have attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to execute a warrant shortly before 12pm,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers remain at the scene and the road remains closed while the incident is dealt with.

“Police have thanked the public for their patience.”

The police have been asked to provide an update, amid reports of an arrest being made.

This story will be updated with more information as and when it becomes available.

1 . Worthing police incident Police attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to 'execute a warrant' shortly before 12pm on Thursday, May 9 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Worthing police incident Police attended an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, to 'execute a warrant' shortly before 12pm on Thursday, May 9 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Worthing police incident Rowlands Road in Worthing has been taped off, whilst police dogs and armed officers have also been seen in Queen’s Road. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures