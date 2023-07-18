Police have released a photo of a woman after a teenager was ‘spat at and racially abused’ in Worthing.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation after the incident in Salvington Way around 9.15pm on Thursday, July 6.

“A 19-year-old man was spat out and racially abused by an unknown woman in Worthing,” a police spokesperson said this afternoon (Tuesday, July 18).

“The victim was walking in Salvington Way when the woman approached him, spat at him and then started shouting racist abuse at him.

“She is described as white, in her 30s, 5ft 2in, of large build, with shoulder-length hazel/grey hair. She was wearing a black coat, pink jumper and black trousers.”

As part of the appeal, police have released a photo of a woman they would like to speak to, in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the woman or who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1634 of 06/07. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.