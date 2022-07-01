Worthing Hospital: Donation 'makes a huge difference' and enables charity 'to go above and beyond'

Housebuilder Dandara, which is currently selling new homes at its Fontwell Meadows development, presented the money as a display of support to benefit the community, staff and patients at Worthing Hospital.
Steve Crump, director of charities for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Firstly, on behalf of Love Your Hospital and Worthing Hospital, I'd like to thank Dandara for their very kind donation.
"Support like this from local businesses makes a huge difference and enables us as a charity to go above and beyond for our hardworking NHS staff and the patients in their care."
Love Your Hospital supports projects such as providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, improving hospital facilities and investing in the health and wellbeing of NHS staff.
Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara Southern, said: "Supporting the communities in which we build is of the utmost importance to us, which is why we wanted to donate to Love Your Hospital.
"The staff at Worthing Hospital do such a brilliant job at taking care of the community, so we hope this donation enables them to continue providing excellent care.”