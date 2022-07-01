Worthing Hospital: Donation 'makes a huge difference' and enables charity 'to go above and beyond'

Housebuilder Dandara, which is currently selling new homes at its Fontwell Meadows development, presented the money as a display of support to benefit the community, staff and patients at Worthing Hospital.

Steve Crump, director of charities for University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Firstly, on behalf of Love Your Hospital and Worthing Hospital, I'd like to thank Dandara for their very kind donation.

"Support like this from local businesses makes a huge difference and enables us as a charity to go above and beyond for our hardworking NHS staff and the patients in their care."

Dandara presents a cheque for £500 to Love Your Hospital

Love Your Hospital supports projects such as providing state-of-the-art medical equipment, improving hospital facilities and investing in the health and wellbeing of NHS staff.

Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara Southern, said: "Supporting the communities in which we build is of the utmost importance to us, which is why we wanted to donate to Love Your Hospital.