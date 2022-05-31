Sussex Police said Michael Lamb, 76, has been found guilty of sexual assault by touching on a child under the age of 13, and causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Cheyne Garrett said: “The victim showed huge courage to come forward and report [this] which took place when she was a very young girl.”

The victim first approached officers in January 2020, police said.

Michael Lamb, 76, of Melrose Avenue, Worthing, was imprisoned for four years and was put on the sex offenders register. Photo: Sussex Police

Lamb, of Melrose Avenue, Worthing, was arrested and was later charged.

He stood trial at Lewes Crown Court earlier this year where a jury found him guilty of all charges, and he was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on May 5.

Police confirmed that Lamb was imprisoned for four years and was put on the sex offenders register.

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which ‘forbids him from having unsupervised contact with children’.

This also prevents Lamb from residing or working with children and young people, or approaching or talking with children.

DC Garrett added: “Lamb denied the offences and has caused trauma to the victim and her family by making them go through a criminal trial.

“This case demonstrates that we take historic sexual abuse very seriously. The victim received support from specialist officers throughout the process.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim, and following a thorough investigation we are pleased with the jury’s verdict.

“Victims of sexual abuse can report offences to us on the Sussex Police website, or self-refer to one of the county's Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs).

“More information and support is available on our website here.”