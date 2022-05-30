Ms Davies MP, accompanied by Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, visited the Restart programme on Friday, May 20.

The Restart Scheme is helping people, who have been out of work for nine months or longer, to ‘pick up the skills they need for the modern workforce’.

It also intends to help fill the 1.3 million local vacancies ‘vital for our economic recovery’, and get the experience and confidence to find a suitable job and build sustainable careers.

Ms Davies MP said: “Our DWP Jobcentres are working with providers across the country, including right here in Worthing, to deliver our Restart scheme which is giving people the skills, confidence and experience they need to restart their careers.

"We're supporting people, at any age or career stage, into the 1.3 million vacancies vital for our continued economic recovery. Our fantastic work coaches are helping people to access this tailored support so they can find a role and progress.”

Whitehead-Ross Education is delivering the Restart scheme in Adur and Worthing in partnership with prime provider Fedcap Employment.

Whitehead-Ross Education opened its Worthing office in June 2021 and, in the short time since Restart has commenced, has celebrated the 200th participant getting back into work last month.

Managing Director Ian Ross said: “As an established employability provider in Worthing, we are excited to be delivering the government’s Restart programme to support jobseekers back into work.

"We are proud to have supported two-hundred participants back into work in the last 10 months.”

