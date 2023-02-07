Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing shop staff targeted during 'deplorable and unacceptable' spate of violence involving youths

Shop staff were reportedly targeted when a ‘small group’ of young people ran riot in Worthing town centre.

By Sam Morton
2 minutes ago

It has been reported on social media that a member of staff was assaulted at a shop in Montague Street on Friday (February 3).

Shoppers took to Facebook to share their shock and concern after witnessing the chaos unfold.

Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “It is concerning that a few individuals are causing so much of an issue in town and violence to shop staff is deplorable and unacceptable.

Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway after a spate of violence and anti-social behaviour led to an assault in Worthing town centre

"We know the police are dealing and we hope that they give this the priority it should be given, as anyone going to work should be able to do so without fear of crime.”

Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway. A spokesperson added: “Officers responded to a report of an assault at a premises in Montague Street, Worthing, at about 5pm on February 3.

“An investigation has been launched. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1057 of 03/02.”

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter also issued a statement.

She said: “We continue to respond to concerns regarding anti-social behaviour from a small group of young people in and around the Worthing locality.

“We are working closely with our partners including Youth justice teams and with the local district and borough councils to help tackle these issues which cannot be solved by police alone, but instead require a continued partnership response.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns over anti-social behaviour to contact us and report it to us online or via 101.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone with relevant CCTV or who may have witnessed the behaviour to come forward and help assist us with our investigations.”

