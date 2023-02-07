Arun Police said officers received an ‘anonymous report’ from a ‘potential robbery victim’ on Tuesday, January 31.
“A man called police, from a member of the public’s phone, at around 4.25pm reporting he had been threatened and robbed in Horsham Road,” a police spokesperson said.
"He ended the call and could not be located when officers arrived at the scene.”
Police said the man was described as a ‘large, white man’ with tattoos across both arms, with a full beard and a northern accent.
A spokesperson added: “He was wearing a ripped blue Everest Windows T-shirt, black New York baseball hat and grey tracksuit bottoms.
“If you recognise this person, please contact 101 quoting serial 905 of 31/01.”
