Detectives are trying to trace a man who made an anonymous call, claiming he had been ‘threatened and robbed’ in Littlehampton.

Arun Police said officers received an ‘anonymous report’ from a ‘potential robbery victim’ on Tuesday, January 31.

“A man called police, from a member of the public’s phone, at around 4.25pm reporting he had been threatened and robbed in Horsham Road,” a police spokesperson said.

"He ended the call and could not be located when officers arrived at the scene.”

Police said the man was described as a ‘large, white man’ with tattoos across both arms, with a full beard and a northern accent.

A spokesperson added: “He was wearing a ripped blue Everest Windows T-shirt, black New York baseball hat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

