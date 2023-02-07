Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Anonymous report of robbery in Littlehampton sparks police appeal

Detectives are trying to trace a man who made an anonymous call, claiming he had been ‘threatened and robbed’ in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
3 minutes ago

Arun Police said officers received an ‘anonymous report’ from a ‘potential robbery victim’ on Tuesday, January 31.

“A man called police, from a member of the public’s phone, at around 4.25pm reporting he had been threatened and robbed in Horsham Road,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He ended the call and could not be located when officers arrived at the scene.”

Most Popular
Arun Police said officers received an ‘anonymous report’ from a ‘potential robbery victim’ on Tuesday, January 31.

Police said the man was described as a ‘large, white man’ with tattoos across both arms, with a full beard and a northern accent.

A spokesperson added: “He was wearing a ripped blue Everest Windows T-shirt, black New York baseball hat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you recognise this person, please contact 101 quoting serial 905 of 31/01.”

Have you read?: Arun's 19 richest neighbourhoods based on average income, including Nyetimber & Pagham, Yapton & Climping and East Preston & Rustington East

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins spotted in Arundel shop with mum Jill

Pictures: The West Sussex road that has been named one of the most scenic in the country