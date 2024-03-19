Worthing shoplifting: Police speak to residents to 'understand local concerns'
Adur and Worthing Police said PC Pennels was on patrol in Worthing this week and visited TK Maxx and B&M, ‘where he was able to speak with staff about any concerns they had’.
"A member of the public also took the time to inform the officer of an attempted theft at the Savers store,” the police wrote on social media.
"Engaging with both the community and businesses is an important part of policing, to understand local concerns.
"We thank everyone for taking the time to speak with us.”
This comes nearly a month after the police in Adur and Worthing asked the public which areas they should be focusing on to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.
In a post on Facebook on February 24, the police asked the local community ‘where you would like to see police officers and PCSOs’.
“We do of course already have a good idea where the hotspots are but are always keen to hear from the community about any concerns they have about a particular area,” the social media post read.
