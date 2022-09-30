PS Isobel Wimbleton and PCSO Roberta Saiduroviene were flagged down by a boy who had just been stabbed in Chapel Road, Worthing on Sunday, March 13, according to Sussex Police.

PS Wimbleton ‘immediately provided first aid’ to the victim while PCSO Saiduroviene gained details and witness descriptions ‘within seconds’.

“PS Wimbleton’s leadership and grip of the incident set the tone for the team to follow,” a police spokesperson said.

There was a large emergency response to the stabbing in Chapel Road, Worthing on Sunday, March 13. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, PCSO Ann-Marie Rushworth witnessed two youths in balaclavas run past her and into McDonalds.

‘Realising they matched the descriptions of the suspects’, she followed the youths into the restaurant.

Police said PCSO Rushworth gave clear and concise updates on the radio and detained the suspects by ‘merely using her commanding voice’

“This also ensured vital forensic evidence was secured,” the police spokesperson said.

PS Wimbleton, PCSO Saiduroviene, PCSO Rushworth and PCSO White were among dozens of police employees, commended for their achievements at the West Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony, held at Arundel Castle on Monday (September 26). L-R: Vice Lord Lieutenant Sir Richard Kleinwort, Sgt Wimbleton, PCSO Saiduroviene, PCSO Rushworth, PCSO White, Chief Insp Sarah Leadbeatter. Photo: Sussex Police

"Furthermore, shortly after the arrival of colleagues, she gained an account from a witness who named two of the suspects, which proved critical later in securing charges against them.

“None of this would have been possible if the officers hadn’t already been out on foot patrol in their beat.”

In addition, PCSO Stephen White ‘used his excellent skills’ to obtain CCTV evidence which was ‘also vitally important to the case’, police said.

Armed police officers in Chapel Road, Worthing after the stabbing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Four suspects were arrested and the case remains ‘ongoing’.

