Worthing traveller camps: Police 'aware of reports of criminal damage'

Two traveller camps have been set up in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

West Sussex County Council said there are 17 caravans parked at Goring Gap.

A further three traveller vehicles are stationed in Marine Crescent car park, the council said.

"All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land,” a county council spokesperson added.

Traveller vehicles are stationed in Marine Crescent car park (pictured) and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie MitchellTraveller vehicles are stationed in Marine Crescent car park (pictured) and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
"Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police.”

Sussex Police confirmed it was ‘aware of an unauthorised encampment’ at Goring Greensward – known locally as Goring Gap – reported on Thursday morning (July 20).

A spokesperson added: “Officers have attended the scene and engaged with the group, and are assisting the local authority as the lead agency.

“We are also aware of reports of criminal damage in the area. Anyone with any evidence such as mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 475 of 20/07.”

Traveller vehicles are stationed in Marine Crescent car park (pictured) and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie MitchellTraveller vehicles are stationed in Marine Crescent car park (pictured) and Goring Gap. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
