Worthing seafront incident: See huge emergency response in pictures

Dozens of emergency service workers have been called to an incident off the coast at Worthing tonight (Wednesday, July 19).
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 00:04 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 00:14 BST

Coastguard crews, RNLI volunteers, Sussex Police officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics were pictured near the Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell took to Twitter to praise the ‘30 plus emergency service personnel attending tonight’. They were reportedly responding to concerns for a person in the water, who is said to have been rescued.

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene of the incident.

