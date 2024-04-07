Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospital confirmed on Saturday, April 6, that staff continue to deal with an outbreak of the stomach illness in a number of inpatient wards.

A statement on the hospital’s website said: “That means visiting at the hospital is still suspended, and we ask everyone to consider alternatives to A&E. This includes NHS 111 (via 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111), as well as the Minor Injuries Unit at Bognor War Memorial Hospital, open until 5pm today and again tomorrow (Sunday).

“University Hospitals Sussex regrets having to extend the incident and understands the impact this has on those wishing to visit loved ones. However, it’s essential to reduce the risk of spreading the virus further and to keep our patients and staff safe. There are exceptions for those coming in to see patients receiving end of life care, or parents or carers of children. If in doubt, please contact the relevant ward directly.”

A Critical Incident is in place at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester today (Sunday, April 7) as staff tackle an outbreak of of norovirus. Photo:Google Street View

The hospital said it is being supported by colleagues at Worthing, Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal hospitals and the South East Coast Ambulance Service, other NHS trusts and partners.

It said: "We expect the incident to remain in place for a further 24 hours as staff continue to work hard to contain the spread of the stomach virus, reopen beds, and care for those who need them. We will provide updates here, and via social media, as appropriate.”

The Critical Incident has been in place since Friday, April 5.

Dr George Findlay, chief executive officer of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Declaring a Critical Incident is a really serious step to take, but we do not currently have any alternative. As things stand we simply had to take these actions to ensure we have the number of beds we need, for the people who need them most.

“Our message to people is simple – if you are not absolutely sure you need A&E, please use the alternatives first. Visit 111.nhs.uk, or call 111, and let the experts there give you help and advice.

“I absolutely understand that people want to visit their relatives and friends in hospital, but we must temporarily ask that people stay away. We simply must reduce the risk of spreading the virus more – many of our patients are vulnerable to infection, and would be at risk.

“Our staff need the time and space to get services back to normal. If you need them, they will be there for you, but please understand that they need your help and support, too. Only use them if you have to.”

