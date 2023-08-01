BREAKING
Crowborough nursery's green award recognises high levels of sustainability

A Sussex day nursery is celebrating after retaining the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Award, which recognises high levels of performance in sustainability.
By Neil NixonContributor
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 09:01 BST

Pennies Day Nursery in Mark Cross, near Crowborough has retained an Eco-Schools Green Flag.

The early years setting has also been influential on other nurseries within the same group earning their first Green Flag Award and has worked hard to start forging win/win links with local groups to help build a sustainable future.

Pennies' manager Victoria Atkins led her team through both award bids and this year also helped forge a link with Crowborough Community Orchard in which the company helped to install bug accommodation and wrote a leaflet encouraging families with young children to visit the green space.

Victoria Atkins - Manager: Pennies Mark CrossVictoria Atkins - Manager: Pennies Mark Cross
Victoria Atkins - Manager: Pennies Mark Cross

Victoria says: "Our head office built a link with the local group Green Transition Crowborough and that led to us partnering with the community orchard.

"We think a lot of companies could do the same and use their social media and a little financial support to help small scale green efforts to succeed.

"Even very young children easily understand why this is important, and they love things we do like growing food in our garden for them to eat."

