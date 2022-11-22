Dandara supports Sussex scouts in journey to Korea

The West Sussex Scouts located in Watersfield, Pulborough, has received a £250 donation from local housebuilder Dandara that has gone towards costs for unit 74 to attend the Summer 2023 World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

U74 West Sussex Scouts

The Jamboree is a World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) event that focuses on global issues and looks to encourage Scouts to take action in their local communities to help to make the world more sustainable.

The World Scout Jamboree will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in Summer 2023, and it will be the first time any of the unit have attended. More than 40,000 scouts from all over the world will be gathering in South Korea to celebrate and raise awareness for sustainable change in the world. Dandara’s donation has gone towards the costs of the trip with two units of the West Sussex Scouts due to attend the once in a lifetime event, made up of 4 leaders and 36 young people aged 14 to 17.

Gary Cooke, Leader of Unit 74 of the West Sussex Scouts, said: “It is an absolute privilege to be able to attend the 2022 World Scout Jamboree and it will be a great learning experience for the young people in our unit. Thanks to Dandara’s contribution, we are one step closer to our fundraising goal to get us to South Korea.”

Nicki Dennis, Sales and Marketing Director at Dandara Southern, comments: “The Scout groups do so much for our community, so it is great to be able to support them on their journey to the World Scout Jamboree. We hope that it will be a great learning experience for the young people involved and that they have a wonderful time being part of such an important event in the scouting world.”

