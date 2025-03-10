Danny Robins unleashes Uncanny: Fear of the Dark on Sussex

From the creator of Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm comes a brand-new live show set to have audiences on the edge of their seats.

Danny Robins’ latest theatrical experience, Uncanny: Fear of the Dark hits the road this autumn. Dates include Theatre Royal Brighton on September 26-27; G Live, Guildford on October 20; Fareham Live on October 22; and the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on October 23.

A spokesman said: “Building on the phenomenal success of Uncanny: I Know What I Saw, which became one of the best-selling paranormal stage shows in history, Danny Robins is back with fresh chilling tales and real-life accounts of ghostly encounters, UFOs, poltergeists, and unexplained phenomena. This new show blends gripping storytelling with expert analysis, inviting audiences to question the supernatural and decide for themselves: are you a believer or a skeptic?

“With the support of psychologist Ciarán O’Keeffe and writer/parapsychologist Evelyn Hollow, Robins will explore some of the most terrifying and perplexing real-life cases. Combining live storytelling, interactive elements, and cutting-edge theatrical design, Uncanny: Fear of the Dark promises to be an immersive experience unlike any other.”

Danny said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Uncanny back to live audiences. There is something incredibly powerful about experiencing these stories together in a theatre. Whether you’re a die-hard ghost hunter or a hardened skeptic, this show will get you thinking – and maybe even looking over your shoulder on the way home.”

Over 52,000 people attended the Uncanny: I Know What I Saw on tour across the UK and in Ireland in 76 performances. This included a high number of first-time attenders to theatres.

Danny Robins’ book, Into the Uncanny is a bestseller on Amazon and has been in the Top 10 for Audible audiobooks.

The first series of Uncanny pulled in an impressive number of viewers overall. The first episode of Uncanny attracted 2.1m, which included a particularly strong performance on iPlayer – making it one of the top five most watched BBC2 factual shows on the platform in 2023. Uncanny is one of the most listened-to podcasts in the UK. It is regularly one of the top podcasts on BBC Sounds.