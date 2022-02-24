Ukraine crisis: Defence expert warns invasion exposes weaknesses in West’s military

Veteran Lieutenant Colonel Chris Parker said Russian president Vladimir Putin was testing the resolve of western democracies after ordering his forces to storm Ukraine.

The ex-chief of staff of the legendary Desert Rats also warned that Britain had failed to invest quickly enough in a renewed tank force, to act as a deterrent to Russia’s huge armoured force.

Retired Lt Col Chris Parker, right

Speaking today, the former top officer - who was born in Chichester - said: “That, on the big chessboard of Europe, is like taking your knights, rooks and bishops off the table.

“You have still got a Queen - the nuclear weapons. But it allows Russia, with a growing and enormous tank force, to be a significant threat... Russia is now playing. And they’re playing in a devastating and lethal manner.”

The Ministry of Defence has announced it is investing £800m on a fleet of 148 Challenger three main battle tanks as part of an upgrade to its land-based arsenal.

But Lt Col Parker said this investment was too little too late and followed a decision to withdraw British tanks from Germany, leaving the door open for Russia to press its advance.

Today’s attack - which has already seen Russian paratroopers seizing an airfield and missile strikes blasting Ukrainian military bases and cities - came following repeated claims from the Kremlin that there were ‘no plans to invade’.

“Russia has done what most experts in the field feared and used misinformation and the media messaging to create confusion about their plans, which are now obviously apparent to all,” Lt Col Parker said.

“The world has been caught largely on-the-hop and off-guard. The West has not been joined up and seen by the Russians as weak. The West is a friendly democratic place and not a hostile, medieval dictatorship and autocracy like Russia.’

British defence experts claim the next part of the invasion could see a potential long-term occupation by Russia of Ukraine, Lt Col Parker warned.

But he added: “To occupy a country the size of Ukraine, it is estimated they would need 600,000 to occupy a hostile Ukraine and 40,000 for a passive Ukraine.

“It’s an enormous long-term undertaking and not one that will be over quickly.”

In November, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace told the Commons that the need for the army to update kit and structures was obvious.

“When I went to Salisbury Plain in November and stood amongst an armoured brigade on exercise, apart from better communications and a few laser range-finders, it was entirely the same as one I’d been in 1991,” he said.

“It really reminded me how far behind… our land forces have fallen.”