Ukraine crisis: Gatwick Airport assessing broader impact on neighbouring countries

Flights from the airport to Kiev have not operated for the last week and airspace is closed.

And now they are awaiting to see if neighbouring countries will be affected before making any more decisions.

Gatwick Airport

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "Scheduled flights into Gatwick from Kiev have not operated for the last week, and the airspace is closed.

"We’re still assessing whether there will or will not be any impact more broadly, for example on neighbouring countries."