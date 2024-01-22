Dementia Support’s ‘Corporate Ladies Club’ kicks off 2024 series at Goodwood
“We’ve been overwhelmed with positive feedback since the launch of our Corporate Ladies Club in 2023. As well as providing a valuable networking group for local women in business, we’ve also been able to increase awareness of our charity and raise some crucial funds along the way. As a self-funded charity serving our local community, having a close tie with local business is vital” said Dianne Gill, Fundraising Relationships Manager, Dementia Support.
“We’d love any local women in business who haven’t been to one of our events yet to sign up. It's free to join and event costs are covered by our generous sponsors. We just ask for a £5 donation on the day that goes directly to the running of the charity.”
Dementia Support has been chosen as Goodwood’s charity of choice for 2023 and 2024. As part of this Goodwood is supporting this initiative.
“It’s a pleasure to be invited to talk to so many inspirational local women across a diverse range of business sectors. It’s a brilliant initiative which allows more people to find out about the wonderful work of Dementia Support at Sage House. My own grandmother has dementia and I know how important it is to have the right care and support for her, as well as the wider family. Without the work of Dementia Support lots of local families wouldn’t have access to this. I’m committed to supporting them in any way that I can and I’m delighted to be here today” said Jess Brown-Fuller, District Councillor and Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chichester Constituency.
Donate to Dementia Support
About Dementia Support
From its specialist dementia hub, Sage House in Tangmere, Dementia Support is a charity which provides the latest support, information, advice and activities to people living with dementia and their families. Local services are brought together under one roof to offer customers individually tailored services that cover pre-diagnosis and continue throughout the entire dementia journey. You can donate to Dementia Support by visiting https://www.dementiasupport.org.uk/donate