Diversity confirm Portsmouth, Eastbourne, Guildford and Brighton dates for 2026

Diversity have confirmed Portsmouth, Eastbourne, Guildford and Brighton dates on their 2026 UK tour.

On Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday March 25 they play Portsmouth Guildhall; on Friday March 27 and Saturday, March 28 they play Eastbourne Congress Theatre; on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31 they play Guildford G Live; and on Saturday, April 4 they play the Brighton Centre (matinee and evening). SOUL will thrill fans at more than 60 shows in 31 towns and cities nationwide

A spokesman said: “The 2026 tour is based around the technological advancements of artificial intelligence, what the future holds, and what it truly means to be human within the digital age. With matinee and evening shows across the spring half term and Easter holidays, there are plenty of opportunities for all the family to join in with the excitement.

“The future is now. Humans have become plugged in and completely connected to a world full of artificial intelligence – a world in which it is hard to distinguish reality from fiction. AI has become so advanced it’s considered a life form of its very own. Is this the next stage in our evolution? What exactly have we created? What makes us human?

“Diversity rose to stardom after winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009. Since then, the dynamic dance group has gone on to sell out multiple tours across the UK and Ireland, perform to the masses with countless television and live shows, receive the award for Virgin Media’s Must See Moment of 2020 at the British Academy Television Awards, and launch dance space Diversity Studio in 2023 based in their native Essex. The studio offers in person and live-streamed dance classes to all age groups, taught by core members of Diversity. Diversity Studio has proved such a success as a community dance space that Diversity has now announced the opening of a second studio in Birmingham. More information can be found at www.diversitystudio.co.uk

“Diversity have once again partnered with anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust who work to provide emergency food and support to those locked in poverty while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK. Upon ticket purchase, fans can opt in to add a £1 donation to the charity per transaction.”

In 2023 Ashley Banjo was awarded an MBE for his commitment and service to dance. Alongside his work choreographing and performing with Diversity, Ashley has devoted his time to teaching dance to communities, appearing as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and offering his expertise as a host in the BAFTA-nominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award and Royal Television Society Award-winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Jordan Banjo has also hosted a variety of TV shows including BBC One’s primetime and BAFTA-nominated The Greatest Dancer. Jordan and Diversity’s Perri Kiely also hold a prestigious slot on breakfast radio presenting KISS Breakfast every week day.