Durrington High School wins Dance Live 2023

It is hard to find the words to sum up the experience Durrington High School had at Dance Live, with the whole team excitedly meeting up at the start of the day for a few quick rehearsals before heading off to Portsmouth Guildhall.

Durrington High School Dance Live winners 2023

Having already won our heat in Eastbourne, the team were just excited to perform their piece again and for our year-11 students, the realisation that this would be their last performance representing our school was starting to dawn.

We assembled in the auditorium to watch the other schools rehearse. The standard was high and everybody was so supportive. The atmosphere throughout the day was filled with energy and excitement.

We rehearsed the piece twice in the afternoon and then headed to the dressing room to start the process of hair and make-up.

We were the last school to perform and nerves started to creep in. The performance was amazing, every single member of our team, including our fantastic stage crew, was committed and focused and gave the performance their all.

We heard feedback from one of the judges, who commented on how amazing the piece was. She felt immersed in our world and every time she watched any one of the performers, they were telling the story with every fibre of their being.

I was beaming with pride at her comments and the icing on the cake was being crowned overall winners.

