East Sussex College, Lewes students in the spotlight

Gaze in Time is the new exhibition after a winter break at Star Brewery Gallery, Castle Ditch Lane, Lewes, BN7 1YJ, running from Tuesday to Sunday, March 18-23 (opening hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm; Sunday 1pm-4pm).

Gallery owner Neeta Pedersen said: “We are delighted to host the annual Royal Opera House Design Challenge exhibition showing work by art & design extended diploma students from East Sussex College, Lewes. This free exhibition, entitled Gaze in Time, is an unmissable celebration of creativity, innovation and passion.

“Showcasing the work of the college’s gifted Art & Design Extended Diploma students, the Gaze in Time exhibition features stunning submissions in marketing strategy & design, costume design, hair, wigs & make-up, and set design – all inspired by The Royal Ballet’s modern, breathtaking production of The Winter’s Tale.

“The Royal Ballet & Opera Design Challenge is one of the most exciting creative competitions in the country, with nearly 50 schools and colleges participating each year. This is a rare chance to see young talent responding to live briefs, working to industry standards, and creating imaginative, high-quality work that could grace the stage of one of the world’s most prestigious arts institutions.

“East Sussex College, Lewes has built a formidable reputation in this competition, consistently winning awards and commendations for its students’ outstanding work. With at least one winner in the past decade across the five competition categories, the college continues to nurture some of the brightest emerging artists in the country.

“Visitors to the exhibition will not only get to admire the impressive creativity on display but will also have the chance to make their voices heard. The public is invited to vote for their favourite pieces, with the Best in Show winner receiving a special private viewing on Sunday, March 23 before the exhibition reopens to all.

“This is an exciting, inspiring and completely free event that promises to leave you in awe of the talent and dedication of these young artists. Come along, be inspired, and support the future stars of the creative industry. A selection of the best works will go forward to the national stage at the Royal Ballet & Opera Design Challenge, with winners announced later this spring. Could you be among the first to witness the next big name in production design?”

Photo: Art student Summer Baker applying make-up for the character Hermione in The Winter's Tale for this year's Royal Opera & Ballet Design Challenge.