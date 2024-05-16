Station Road in Berwick is ‘likely to be closed for several hours’ after a car collided with the level crossing barriers, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “The vehicle – which was being pursued by police – made off from the scene without stopping and attempts to locate it are ongoing.”

The collision has caused major disruption to rail services in East Sussex, with trains between Eastbourne and Lewes unable to run ‘until further notice’.

The incident happened after 11.30am today.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 481 of 16/05.

1 . East Sussex village road closed after car crashes during police chase Network Rail and police are on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

