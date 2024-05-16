Southern Rail: Trains unable to run through parts of Sussex following collision
All lines are ‘at a stand’ after a vehicle crashed into a level crossing barrier between Lewes and Eastbourne, according to Southern Rail.
The rail service has confirmed trains to Eastbourne/Ore/Ashford from London/Haywards Heath will terminate and start at Lewes.
Trains to London/Haywards Heath from Ore/Ashford will terminate at Eastbourne.
There will be no train service between Eastbourne and Lewes.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “At the moment, services are unable to run either side of Berwick as the line is blocked.
"More information will be provided soon, however, your journey is likely to take at least 40 minutes longer than usual and you may want to consider delaying your journey until later if you haven't left yet.”
The disruption is expected to last until 1pm.
