East Sussex village road closed after stolen car crashes during police chase

Published 16th May 2024, 14:09 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Police are continuing to search for a motorist who crashed a car ‘believed to be stolen’ while being chased by officers today (Thursday, May 16).

Police said the motorist crashed into level crossing barriers at Berwick Railway Station while trying to evade officers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle – a blue Alfa R o meo Stelvio V6 – was being pursued northbound by police as it was believed to be stolen and on cloned plates.

“Following the collision, it made off from the scene without stopping, and attempts to locate it are ongoing.”

Station Road in Berwick has been closed since the incident.

The collision caused major disruption to rail services in East Sussex, with trains between Eastbourne and Lewes unable to run for hours.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 481 of 16/05.

