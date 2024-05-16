Police said the motorist crashed into level crossing barriers at Berwick Railway Station while trying to evade officers.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle – a blue Alfa R o meo Stelvio V6 – was being pursued northbound by police as it was believed to be stolen and on cloned plates.

“Following the collision, it made off from the scene without stopping, and attempts to locate it are ongoing.”

Station Road in Berwick has been closed since the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 481 of 16/05.

1 . East Sussex village road closed after car crashes during police chase Network Rail and police are on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex village road closed after car crashes during police chase Network Rail and police are on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex village road closed after car crashes during police chase Network Rail and police are on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures