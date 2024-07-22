Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has announced it is encouraging Sussex to be #WildfireReady ahead of the summer holidays.

ESFRS said the risk of wildfires increases during dry summers so it aims to educate people about wildfire prevention and preparedness.

ESFRS said the campaign includes ‘various activities and engagement efforts’.

Station manager Trevor Funnell, ESFRS wildfire lead said: “Wildfires are unpredictable, can spread quickly, and have a devastating impact on homes, land, wildlife, businesses and the community. We want people to enjoy East Sussex's beautiful surroundings, so it’s crucial to take precautions and assess your home, business or land for risks. We want people to enjoy the summer but enjoy it safely. By working together we can help reduce the risk of wildfires and fires in the open.”

There was a joint wildfires training exercise on Tuesday, March 19, as regional Fire and Rescue Services went to Pippingford Park, Ashdown Forest. The fire service also met with Ashdown Forest Rangers earlier this year to talk about land management plans to reduce wildfire risks. A spokesperson said: “We are urging rural land managers and businesses to minimise risk by being #WildfireReady to protect themselves, their land and the community.”

People can learn more at www.esfrs.org/wildfire-advice-for-rural-landowners.

ESFRS would also like members of the public to play their part by enjoying their homes and the countryside safely. The fire service said it has already launched its We’re Wildfire Ready leaflets.

Advice in the leaflets includes:

Prevention: Only barbecue in designated areas, ensure they are extinguished properly, and never leave them unattended.

Protecting Yourself and Property: Maintain your property to reduce risks; overgrown vegetation can allow wildfire to spread more easily.

What to Do in the Event of a Wildfire: Have an escape plan, get to a safe place, and always call 999.

ESFRS said it has also joined the national initiative, FireStoppers, saying that anyone with information about illegal fire setting can report it anonymously at firestoppersreport.co.uk or by calling 0800 1695558. To get ‘We’re Wildfire Ready…Are you?’ leaflets or FireStoppers posters contact [email protected].

There is now a competition to encourage people to ‘pack a picnic’ instead of a barbecue. The prize for one winner will be a picnic backpack.

How to enter:

Follow ESFRS on social media for the link to the competition webpage.

Remember the important #WildfireReady advice.

Visit the webpage to submit an answer to a multiple choice question with your email address before midnight on Sunday, July 28.

The winner, with a correct answer, will be drawn and contacted from Monday, July 29.