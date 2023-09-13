A motorcyclist fled the scene of a collision in Eastbourne – but was later found and taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, police have revealed.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on Church Street, Eastbourne, around 4.45pm on Tuesday (September 12).

“The motorcyclist left the scene prior to police arrival,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers carried out an area search and detained the rider a short while later, following a brief foot chase.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries believed to be caused by the collision.”

Heavy traffic was reported on the A259 following the incident on Tuesday evening. AA Traffic News said there was slow traffic on A259 Church Street both ways around Victoria Drive.