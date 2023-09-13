Eastbourne A259 collision: Motorcyclist detained after 'foot chase' and taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said emergency services responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a van on Church Street, Eastbourne, around 4.45pm on Tuesday (September 12).
“The motorcyclist left the scene prior to police arrival,” a police spokesperson said.
“Officers carried out an area search and detained the rider a short while later, following a brief foot chase.
“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries believed to be caused by the collision.”
Heavy traffic was reported on the A259 following the incident on Tuesday evening. AA Traffic News said there was slow traffic on A259 Church Street both ways around Victoria Drive.
Bus provider Stagecoach said there were ‘some delays’ on the 1 & 1A services after a ‘road traffic accident at Waitrose Old Town’.