Multiple road traffic collisions have been reported in Sussex this evening (Tuesday, September 12).

Heavy traffic is reportedly building up on the A259 in Eastbourne following a collision between a van and a motorbike. An AA Traffic News said there is slow traffic on A259 Church Street both ways around Victoria Drive.

Bus provider Stagecoach said there are ‘some delays’ on the 1 & 1A services after a ‘road traffic accident at Waitrose Old Town’.

Meanwhile, in Portslade, Fox Way is closed following a two-vehicle collision. The road was reportedly closed to traffic both ways from Bush Farm Drive to Langridge Drive around 3.50pm.

A four-vehicle collision has been reported on the A27 at Wilmington, near Drusillas Park. There are reports of slow traffic on A27 Lewes Road both ways around The Street (Arlington / Litlington turn-off).

In Alfriston, the temporary lights on North Street have reportedly ‘failed on both approaches’. Motorists are advised to ‘approach with caution’.

In the parish of Herstmonceux, Cowbeech Road is reportedly partly blocked northbound after an accident near The Merrie Harriers Pub.

Over in West Sussex, there is a partial road closure in Bognor Regis. The A259 is said to be partially blocked, with slow traffic, at Rowan Way eastbound at A29 Shripney Road.

In Eastergate, Barnham Road is said to be partly blocked both ways due to an accident at Church Lane

In Littlehaven – between Crawley and Horsham – there has reportedly been a two-car collision on the A264 at B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead roundabout). Traffic is said to be coping well.