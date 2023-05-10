Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne A259 collision: Two people taken to hospital after vehicle overturns; firefighters join emergency response

Two people were taken to hospital after a road traffic collision on the A259 in Eastbourne, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 10th May 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:53 BST

Police said officers were called to a collision involving two vehicles in Seaside, Eastbourne, at about 6.20pm on Wednesday (May 10). Firefighters also joined the large emergency response after one of the vehicles overturned.

“The two drivers attended hospital with minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant footage of the collision, including dashcam or CCTV, can report information to Sussex Police online and quote reference 1185 of 10/05.”

A259 Seaside Road was blocked temporarily after the incident. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances were sent to the scene.

According to AA traffic reports, the road was blocked on all approaches to the junction with Whitley Road. Heavy traffic was reported around A2021 Whitley Road.

