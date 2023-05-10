A Sussex man who bombarded almost 60 women with hundreds of threatening and malicious phone calls has been jailed.

Sussex Police said Ameer Tahir, 42, of Kings Road in Brighton, had initially been charged with 13 counts of stalking, but phone enquiries and the discovery of a further mobile phone in his flat uncovered dozens more victims ‘from all over the country’.

“Tahir would call his victims at all times of the day and night on a withheld number, making obscene threats including rape and other violent sexual acts,” a police spokesperson said.

“He had accessed the contact details of many victims through mutual acquaintances and his job in the hospitality industry, which meant he could further torment them with personal details such as their names, descriptions of their appearance and other private information.”

Ameer Tahir, 42, of Kings Road in Brighton, had initially been charged with 13 counts of stalking, but phone enquiries and the discovery of a further mobile phone in his flat uncovered dozens more victims ‘from all over the country’. Photo: Sussex Police

‘Despite always withholding his number’, police were able to trace Tahir and arrest him at his home.

The police spokesperson added: “He was released on conditional bail while the investigation continued and a subsequent search of his property found a second mobile phone, which revealed he had continued to target victims while on police bail and that the number of those affected was far greater than first believed.

“Tahir was further arrested on Monday, December, 5 2022, and charged with 12 counts of stalking, two counts of sending communication conveying indecent/offensive messages, one count of racially aggravated stalking, failure to comply with the sex offenders’ register and possession of a Class B drug and pleaded guilty to all counts on Monday, January 16.”

Police said further investigation uncovered 44 additional stalking victims, which Tahir ‘admitted to be taken into consideration upon sentencing’.

At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (May 10), Tahir was given a 13-year sentence, including nine years in custody and a further four on extended licence.

HHJ Van der Zwart said consideration would also be given to a restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Passing sentence, he said Tahir conduced a ‘campaign of terrorising women’, that had profound, long-lasting effects on them.

“Your actions affected them when they were awake and when they tried to sleep,” he said. “I’m satisfied you caused them very significant psychological harm.”

Investigator Lucia Calandriello said Ameer Tahir ‘terrorised dozens of innocent women across the UK’ – subjecting them to ‘vile, misogynistic threats of violence, rape and other violations’.

“This long, complex investigation revealed the previously unknown scale of his offending and allowed us to achieve justice for all of these brave women who supported us throughout these proceedings,” she said.

"I would like to thank each of them for their sticking with the investigation through to sentencing and I hope this result brings them some measure of closure.

“Stalking, harassment and any form of violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in Sussex. This conclusion should send a clear message to perpetrators and victims that we will fully investigate all complaints and secure the justice they deserve.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner – and National Stalking Awareness Lead for the Association of Police & Crime Commissioners – Katy Bourne said the crimes committed by this individual ‘put his victims through psychological torment’.

She added: “He abused his working position to gain information that caused distress and turmoil to dozens of women and thought he could get away with it by simply withholding his telephone number.

“I commend the investigative work and dedication shown by Sussex Police which has ensured that another menacing stalker will no longer be able to intimidate and terrify victims.

“I also want to acknowledge the courage and tenacity of the women who helped to bring him to justice. Today’s verdict sends a strong message that we take stalking seriously in Sussex.”