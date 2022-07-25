Eastbourne house fire caused by relaxation accessory

A house fire earlier this month in Eastbourne was started by something used to relax, a report has found.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:03 pm

At 7.45pm on July 3 crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Hailsham, Hastings, Seaford and Bexhill were called to attend a fire at a residential property on Seaside, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS) said.

They said the crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire that had taken hold in the second floor and roof space.

According to ESFRS, no casualties were reported and by 3.42am on July 4 the incident was over.

Fire services were called to the scene

A fire investigation has found that the fire was accidental and caused by ash from incense sticks.

