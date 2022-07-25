Eastbourne house fire caused by relaxation accessory

At 7.45pm on July 3 crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey, Hailsham, Hastings, Seaford and Bexhill were called to attend a fire at a residential property on Seaside, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS) said.

They said the crews used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet to extinguish the fire that had taken hold in the second floor and roof space.

According to ESFRS, no casualties were reported and by 3.42am on July 4 the incident was over.

Fire services were called to the scene