Eastbourne RNLI volunteers help grounded yacht

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers helped a yacht that was found aground by Sovereign Harbour.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:00 pm

The crew said it was paged at 9.30am on Saturday, May 21, to assist the 11-metre yacht that had faced difficulties while leaving the harbour.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Once on scene the casualty vessel with two persons on board was found to be aground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“The decision was made by our volunteer lifeboat crew to deploy the casualty vessel’s anchor to assist with the stability of the vessel once it started to refloat.

The volunteer crew on the scene. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI

“One person was transferred ashore by lifeboat to be assessed by our station doctor.”

The crew said the boat was successfully refloated and returned to the safety of the harbour locks.

The Inshore lifeboat was crewed by Dave Needham, his brother Pete and Dave's son Ryan.

The spokesperson added, “This was the first time all three volunteer crew have been out on a service call together.”

Dave, Pete and Ryan Needham. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI

READ THIS:East Sussex beach ranked third best in the country

The ‘extremely rare’ 50p selling for £175 on eBay - with thousands still out there

Selling your home in Sussex? These five garden plants could devalue your property