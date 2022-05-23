Eastbourne RNLI volunteers help grounded yacht

The crew said it was paged at 9.30am on Saturday, May 21, to assist the 11-metre yacht that had faced difficulties while leaving the harbour.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “Once on scene the casualty vessel with two persons on board was found to be aground.

“The decision was made by our volunteer lifeboat crew to deploy the casualty vessel’s anchor to assist with the stability of the vessel once it started to refloat.

The volunteer crew on the scene. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI

“One person was transferred ashore by lifeboat to be assessed by our station doctor.”

The crew said the boat was successfully refloated and returned to the safety of the harbour locks.

The Inshore lifeboat was crewed by Dave Needham, his brother Pete and Dave's son Ryan.

The spokesperson added, “This was the first time all three volunteer crew have been out on a service call together.”

Dave, Pete and Ryan Needham. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI