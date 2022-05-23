East Sussex beach ranked third best in the country

Travel website Holidu said Cuckmere Haven, which was ranked 15th in the UK, was given a rating of 4.8/5 from 1,458 reviews.

A Holidu spokesperson said, “The list of beaches was taken from Google Maps with their number of reviews and average ratings.

"All those with more than 100 reviews were then ranked by the average rating given by the users and the number of reviews they received.”

Cuckmere Haven (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Bossiney Cove in Cornwall was rated the best beach in England with a score of 4.9 while Barafundle Bay Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, was ranked the best in the UK – despite also receiving a score of 4.9.

The National Trust’s East Head in West Wittering was the only other Sussex beach that featured on the list of the best in England.

The West Sussex beach was rated the eighth best in the country.