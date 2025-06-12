Eden Stell Guitar Duo to perform at the West Sussex Guitar Club

Eden Stell Guitar Duo will be performing at the West Sussex Guitar Club on Saturday, June 21 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.

Tickets are £15 non-members, £12 members, full-time students half price, under-18s free. Tickets can be bought on the door or in advance from 01243 866462 or on the ticket hotline on www.sussexguitar.org

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Eden Stell's debut concert as a duo was at the Southbank Centre in 1994 where they were hailed as up and coming on the guitar scene. Since then the duo have been invited to perform at venues and music festivals around the world including the Wigmore Hall, London Guitar Festival at Kings Place and at the Guitar Foundation of America, to name but a few. They are regarded as one of the world's leading classical guitar ensembles, recognised for their technical prowess and absorbing performances.

“Mark Eden and Christopher Stell both graduated from the Royal Academy of Music as recipients of the Principal’s Prize and the Julian Bream Prize. They continued their studies in Brussels under the tutelage of the renowned Brazilian duo Sergio and Odais Assad with the aid of a grant from the Worshipful Company of Musicians.

“Eden Stell are internationally known and respected for their virtuosity and innovative and colourful programmes. Their meticulously closely woven performances are accompanied by some good humoured banter which draws the audience even closer to them.

“Mark and Chris are committed to music education through the Jackdaws Music Education Trust as well as their teaching posts at the Royal College of Music, Birmingham Conservatoire and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Both were elected as associates of the Royal Academy of Music in recognition of their outstanding musical achievements.

“The Eden Stell duo first performed for the West Sussex Guitar Club in 1996 and have also joined Mark Ashford and Amanda Cook on the Regis School of Music stage as the internationally acclaimed Vida Quartet. We are delighted that this dynamic and versatile duo will once again be joining us. Their programme will include works by Mozart, Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Bach, Presti and many more.”