Air India crash: No Air India flights will arrive or depart from London Gatwick as airline launches dedicated passenger hotline number
An Air India flight from Gatwick Airport to Goa in India due to take off at 8.30pm this evening (June 12) has been cancelled.
This comes amid the crash of a Gatwick-bound Air India flight with 242 passengers on board this morning.
No reason has been provided by Air India yet for the cancellation of the later flight from Gatwick.
The decision means that no Air India flights will arrive or depart from London Gatwick on Thursday.
Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the Air India flight.
Meanwhile, Tata Group, the majority owner of Air India, has released a statement.
Attributed to Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of Air India, it said it confirmed with ‘profound sorrow’ the flight was involved in a ‘tragic accident’.
It said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.
“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.
“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”
The group will share more updates as they receive more information, they added.
An emergency centre has been ‘activated’ and support teams have been set up for families.
Air India has launched a dedicated passenger hotline number for foreign nationals: +91 8062779200.
Concerned Britons have been told they can call 0207 008 5000.