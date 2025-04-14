Car catches fire at Gatwick Airport
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent two fire engines to the blaze just before 1.30pm.
The fire had spread to the car park barriers and temporarily suspended access to the North Terminal.
A video submitted by one of our readers shows a huge plume of black smoke visible from the road near the airport.
A WSFRS spokesperson said: “At approximately 13.23 on Sunday, 13 April our Joint Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire at Gatwick airport.
“Two fire engines were immediately immobilised to the scene and the fire which had spread to the car park barriers was extinguished just after 2pm."
A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport later confirmed that the North Terminal was accessible again.
The spokeperson said: “The airport Fire Service responded to a vehicle fire outside a North Terminal car park this afternoon. The fire has now been resolved.
“Car access to the North Terminal was temporarily suspended while we dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.”
