Car catches fire at Gatwick Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called to a car blaze at Gatwick Airport yesterday afternoon (Sunday, April 13).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) sent two fire engines to the blaze just before 1.30pm.

The fire had spread to the car park barriers and temporarily suspended access to the North Terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A video submitted by one of our readers shows a huge plume of black smoke visible from the road near the airport.

Black smoke seen from the road near Gatwick. Photo: Still from video/UGC

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “At approximately 13.23 on Sunday, 13 April our Joint Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire at Gatwick airport.

“Two fire engines were immediately immobilised to the scene and the fire which had spread to the car park barriers was extinguished just after 2pm."

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport later confirmed that the North Terminal was accessible again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeperson said: “The airport Fire Service responded to a vehicle fire outside a North Terminal car park this afternoon. The fire has now been resolved.

“Car access to the North Terminal was temporarily suspended while we dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.”