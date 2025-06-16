CEO of Prostate Cancer Research from Sussex made MBE in King’s Birthday Honours 2025

A CEO from East Grinstread has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prostate Cancer Research’s (PCR) chief executive Oliver Kemp was awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to prostate cancer research.

PCR made the announcement on Friday, June 13, at www.prostate-cancer-research.org.uk following the release of the list of recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Kemp said: “This is a huge personal honour, but it’s also a recognition of the incredible work and dedication of the whole Prostate Cancer Research team, our funded scientists, our valued supporters, and the patients and families we serve.

Prostate Cancer Research’s chief executive Oliver Kemp from East Grinstead has been made an MBE

“Prostate cancer is a disease that entrenches racial health inequity, has a serious social and economic impact on our country, and places a huge burden on our health service. I’m proud that our charity has been able to challenge the status quo, push boundaries in research, and campaign for urgently needed screening reform.

“My inclusion on the King’s Birthday Honours list is a reminder of how much we’ve achieved together: changing public attitudes, pushing prostate cancer up the agenda of policymakers and healthcare professionals, and championing technological and research advances. But every day, men are still dying from this disease. I will continue to lead PCR in increasing the quality and quantity of our work until hundreds of thousands of men can live without fear of prostate cancer.”

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “Oliver has been a determined and eloquent advocate for Prostate Cancer Research. He has put the issue squarely on the national agenda and has highlighted the difference a targeted national screening programme could make. I congratulate Oliver on this thoroughly deserved recognition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCR said Oliver joined the charity in 2017 and has ‘played a central role in the transformation of the charity into a dynamic, patient-centred organisation known for driving pioneering research and innovation, championing access to testing and treatment, and tackling longstanding health inequities’. PCR said Oliver has overseen the growth of the charity’s income to £4.5m in 2024, and said PCR has recently ‘more than quintupled’ the volume of research it funds.

The charity also said it has addressed racial disparities in prostate cancer outcomes under Oliver’s leadership by investing £2m in ‘closing the gap’ and launching the UK’s first dedicated research funding calls as part of a ‘multi-year health inequities programme’. PCR said eight projects have been funded in the UK and US that look into the reasons why black men are at higher risk of prostate cancer and if diagnostics and treatments are equally effective for them.

The charity also campaigns for testing and diagnosis and leads the Proactive for your Prostate campaign, which calls for the launch of a targeted prostate cancer screening programme for men who are most at risk.

PCR added that Oliver has championed patient empowerment through the launch of the PCR infopool, which is a digital platform that provides clear and accessible information.