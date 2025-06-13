The 2025 King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed.

The King's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK and are awarded as part of King Charles III's official birthday celebrations during the month of June.

Here are all the people from West Sussex who have been honoured in this year’s list.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Jemma Rosanne Wiseman (Jemma Read). Global head of corporate philanthropy, Bloomberg LP. For services to philanthropy. (Haywards Heath)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Simon Reza Saunders FREng. Honorary professor, University of Bristol. For services to telecommunications. (Pulborough)

William Elliott Whitehorn. For services to the aerospace industry. (Horsham)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Christina Franks. Deputy head and manager, Acorns Nursery and Forest School, West Sussex. For services to early years and childcare. (Henfield)

Graham Goldup. Lately senior assistant headteacher, Cardinal Newman Catholic School, Hove, and geography continuing professional development co-ordinator, The Prince‘s Teaching Institute. For services to education. (Worthing)

Oliver Benjamin Kemp. Chief executive, Prostate Cancer Research. For services to Prostate Cancer Research. (East Grinstead)

Catherine Sezen. Director of education policy, Association of Colleges, London. For services to further education. (Worthing)

Philippa Sian Spicer. National director, The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training, NHS England. For services to people with a learning disability and people with autism. (Arundel)

Matthew William Turner. Chief executive officer and founder, Creative Pod. For services to business and to charity. (Haywards Heath)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Sarah Anne Catherine Burt. Manager, Young Sussex Nursery. For services to early years. (Shoreham)

Angela Mary Ellis. Secretary, Crawley & Horsham Pony Club. For services to children in West Sussex. (Horsham)

Andrew James Horner. Crew manager, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service. For public service. (Chichester)

Sarah Ann John. Preschool manager, St Andrews Pre-School, West Sussex. For services to early years. (Burgess Hill)

David Nicholls. Consultant farrier, Liphook Equine Hospital. For services to horse welfare and farriery. (Worthing)

Emma Louise Phillips. Deputy headteacher, Limpsfield Grange School, Surrey. For services to education. (East Grinstead)

David Charles Slade. Founder, Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club and chair and lead instructor, Royal Life Saving Society. For services to the community in Littlehampton. (Littlehampton)

Pamela Hilda Sloan. For services to the community in Bodmin, North Cornwall. (Pulborough)

Sarah Lorraine Voce. Organiser, Poppy Appeal, Burgess Hill. For services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Burgess Hill. (Burgess Hill)

Susan Alexandra Price. Chief coach, West Sussex Group and Suffolk County Chair, Riding for the Disabled. For services to people with disabilities. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

HOME OFFICE

KING'S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Joanne Elizabeth Shiner. Chief constable, Sussex Police.