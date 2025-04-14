Child, 11, airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after A24 crash
Surrey Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on Saturday (April 12) north of Horsham at around 1pm between the Cockerel Roundabout and the North Holmwood Roundabout at Dorking.
The incident involved a car and the child – a pedestrian – who, police said, was seriously hurt.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car remained on the scene and has fully cooperated with our investigation.
“To establish the full circumstances of the collision, we are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.
“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/ 45250043362.” People can contact police online or by calling 101.
The spokesperson added: “If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
