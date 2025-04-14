Child, 11, airlifted to hospital with 'serious injuries' after A24 crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old child was airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being involved in a crash on the A24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Surrey Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened on Saturday (April 12) north of Horsham at around 1pm between the Cockerel Roundabout and the North Holmwood Roundabout at Dorking.

The incident involved a car and the child – a pedestrian – who, police said, was seriously hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The driver of the car remained on the scene and has fully cooperated with our investigation.

Police are appealing for information after an 11-year-old child suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A24

“To establish the full circumstances of the collision, we are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this collision, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident.

“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/ 45250043362.” People can contact police online or by calling 101.

The spokesperson added: “If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”