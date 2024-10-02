Police said on Tuesday, October 1, that they were investigating a serious collision, which took place that morning.

They said on Tuesday that four people had been seriously injured in the crash, which involved a car and a lorry.

Police said the driver of the lorry was uninjured and announced that a diversion was in place while the road remained closed for recovery and forensic work.

On Wednesday, October, police said: “The incident involving a sewage tanker travelling northbound, and a black Ford Focus travelling southbound, occurred close to the junction with Mayfield Flat around 7am on Tuesday 1 October. The driver of the car – a 32-year-old man – was pronounced deceased at the scene. We are now able to confirm this after his next of kin were contacted and informed, and they have received support from specialist officers.

“Two passengers in the car – a 24-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man – were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third passenger – a 22-year-old man – sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and was also taken to hospital. All four occupants of the Ford Focus are from east London. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries.”

Sussex Police said the incident is now under investigation and said officers urge anyone who saw what happened to email [email protected], quoting Operation Hales. Police said they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who drove past but did not stop at the scene, who may have dash cam or mobile footage.

1 . East Sussex road closed following serious collision Heathfield collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . East Sussex road closed following serious collision Heathfield collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . East Sussex road closed following serious collision Heathfield collision Photo: Sussex News and Pictures