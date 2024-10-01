Peacehaven fire: six fire engines sent to scene of incident at home in East Sussex
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Six fire engines were sent to put out a fire at a home in Peacehaven.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called about the blaze at 6.34pm on Monday, September 30.
They said six fire engines and officers were sent to the scene on Valley Road.
An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Everyone who was in the building was accounted for and there are no injuries. Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and hose reel to put out the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots. A fire investigation is underway.”