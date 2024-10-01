Peacehaven fire: six fire engines sent to scene of incident at home in East Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Six fire engines were sent to put out a fire at a home in Peacehaven.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called about the blaze at 6.34pm on Monday, September 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heathfield crash involving car and a motorcycle – rider air-lifted to hospital

They said six fire engines and officers were sent to the scene on Valley Road.

Six fire engines were sent to put out a fire at a home in Peacehaven on Monday, September 30Six fire engines were sent to put out a fire at a home in Peacehaven on Monday, September 30
Six fire engines were sent to put out a fire at a home in Peacehaven on Monday, September 30

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Everyone who was in the building was accounted for and there are no injuries. Crews used breathing apparatus, jets and hose reel to put out the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots. A fire investigation is underway.”

Related topics:PeacehavenHeathfield