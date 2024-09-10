Sussex Police is ‘appealing for witnesses and information’ after a fatal collision at Long Furlong.

"The collision involving a Kia Sportage and a lorry happened shortly before 6am on Monday, September 9,” a police spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the driver of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Whilst officers are investigating the incident, the A280 remains closed between the A24 at Findon and the A27 at Durrington.

Witnesses or anyone with relevant information, such as dashcam footage, are asked to report it to Sussex Police.

Information can be reported online, or by emailing [email protected] and quoting Operation Hemsworth.

West Sussex Highways reported on social media on Monday that a road closure was put in place at the junction on the A280 with the A27, as ‘requested by the police’, adding: “Further updates in due course.”

A highways spokesperson said on Tuesday afternoon: “Long Furlong (A280) is still currently closed following a vehicle fire early yesterday morning. Works will continue today and tomorrow. The road will remain closed until these works are complete. Please check back here for updates.”

Sussex freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening that the road will be ‘closed for at least another 24 hours’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue released a statement at 6.30am on Monday, which read: “Long Furlong is closed in both directions at Findon this morning after a road traffic collision. Crews from Worthing Fire Station and Storrington are in attendance. Please avoid the area for the time being.”