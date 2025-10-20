Eastbourne: Moira House School fire 'a real tragedy', says developer

The developer of the Moira House School building in Eastbourne said the fire is a ‘real tragedy’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the former school building in Upper Carlisle Road after 5.40pm on Sunday, October 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The historic girls school, which closed in 2020, was set to be developed into 33 apartments and 19 houses. It received planning permission in 2022 and work had begun late last year (2024).

Fire at Moira House School. Photo: Dan Jessup

Developer James Taylor, CEO of This Is Home UK, revealed last night (Sunday) that the building was ‘absolutely, completely gutted’.

He told the Eastbourne Herald: “It’s just terrible. We’ll definitely lose the school house, which is a real tragedy.

"It’s made me feel incredibly sad about the whole thing.

"We’ve met so many people who went to school there and it means an awful lot to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you talk to people, you completely get how the community is affected like this.”

Mr Taylor said his brother had discovered the building was on fire and called the fire brigade.

"He went to get a fire extinguisher from his van but by the time he came back he realised it was just too big a thing,” Mr Taylor added.

Sussex Police are seeking to trace four boys believed to have entered the site earlier in the afternoon.

Mr Taylor added: “The main thing is that no one’s hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank god it’s not spreading to any neighbouring buildings.

“The fire service are doing an amazing job.”

Mr Taylor added that the section of the building destroyed by fire was supposed to be ‘the centrepiece of the new development’.