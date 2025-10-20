Eastbourne: Moira House School fire believed to be arson

Police believe a fire at a former Eastbourne school was started deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the Moira House School building in Upper Carlisle Road at about 5.40pm on Sunday, October 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "A fire had started in the building, and [...] is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Police are investigating, and are seeking to trace four boys/young people in connection with the incident.

Fire at Moira House School. Photo: Dan Jessup

“They are believed to have entered the site earlier in the afternoon.

“There were no reports of injuries."

Police said officers will be conducting enquiries, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage to come forward.

“In particular, anyone who saw something suspicious in the area between 3.30pm and 6pm is asked to come forward," the Sussex Police spokesperson added.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 936 of 19/10.”