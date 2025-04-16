Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The emergency services have rushed to the scene of a fire in Crawley.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) advised residents about the incident on social media on Wednesday evening (April 16).

"Crews are currently responding to a fire at a derelict building on Ifield Green, Crawley,” the statement read.

“Please avoid the area and keep doors and windows shut if you live nearby.”

The building on fire is a former nursing home – The Gables. It was also the target of an arson attack in June 2024.

WSFRS has since issued an updated statement.

A spokesperson said: “At approximately 5.51pm, our Joint Fire Control received a call reporting a fire at a derelict building, on Ifield Green Crawley.

“Three fire engines were immediately immobilised to the scene as well as two fire engines from Surrey Fire Service.

“Crews are likely to remain at the scene for some time whilst with a number of road closures in place.

“A fire hydrant as well as breathing apparatus are being used to bring the fire under control.

“Residents living nearby are urged to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”

According to AA Traffic News, Ifield Green is blocked both both ways from Charlwood Road to Rusper Road.

This is the third fire reported in West Sussex on Wednesday.

WSFRS crews responded to a fire at a property in The Cottrells, Angmering around 3.20pm.

The fire, which had started in the the roof space of the property, was brought under control and crews had left the scene by 5.15pm.

Earlier in the day, a man was rescued from a burning property in Tarring, Worthing.