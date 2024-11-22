Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.

Please contact Gatwick Airport press office (01293 505000) for further information