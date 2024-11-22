Gatwick Airport: Live updates after ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item'; terminal evacuated and trains diverted
Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, ‘following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.
A spokesperson added: “Police were called at 8.20am this morning (Friday, November 22) and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.
"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.”
The airport said a large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.
A spokesperson told Sussex World at 12.10pm: “The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
"Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”
Trains cannot stop at Gatwick Airport’s railway station until further notice.
Evacuation at Gatwick Airport after security incident - Live updates
Full police statement
Sussex Police
Gatwick Airport statement
The airport has provided this statement to Sussex World:
London Gatwick Airport spokesperson
The police have confirmed the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’
Sussex Police statement
AA Map shows traffic outside Gatwick Airport
North Terminal 'not affected'
Planes able to take off / Road 'chaos' reported
Latest delays and cancellations
Dozens of flights subject to significant delays
