Gatwick Airport: Live updates after ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item'; terminal evacuated and trains diverted

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 12:17 GMT
Follow live updates after a ‘security incident’ at Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, ‘following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.

A spokesperson added: “Police were called at 8.20am this morning (Friday, November 22) and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.”

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated. Photo: @LaurenceKCA large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated. Photo: @LaurenceKC
The airport said a large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.

A spokesperson told Sussex World at 12.10pm: “The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Trains cannot stop at Gatwick Airport’s railway station until further notice.

Scroll down and click through for live updates as they come in.

Evacuation at Gatwick Airport after security incident - Live updates

12:30 GMT

12:21 GMT

12:21 GMT

12:19 GMT

Full police statement

Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.

Please contact Gatwick Airport press office (01293 505000) for further information

Sussex Police
12:13 GMTUpdated 12:16 GMT

Gatwick Airport statement

The airport has provided this statement to Sussex World:

The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident. Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.

London Gatwick Airport spokesperson
12:07 GMT

A police spokesperson added: “This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed.

“We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible. Please keep an eye on our social media for updates and thank you for your patience while this is ongoing.”

12:06 GMT

The police have confirmed the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item’

12:06 GMTUpdated 12:07 GMT

Sussex Police statement

12:00 GMT

AA Map shows traffic outside Gatwick Airport

AA Traffic News
11:57 GMT

North Terminal 'not affected'

11:57 GMT

11:51 GMT

Planes able to take off / Road 'chaos' reported

11:47 GMT

Latest delays and cancellations

11:42 GMT

11:41 GMT

11:33 GMT

11:32 GMT

Dozens of flights subject to significant delays

11:25 GMT

