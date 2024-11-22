Gatwick Airport: South Terminal reopens after ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item'; video of ambulance passing cordon explained
Sussex Police said a security cordon was in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, ‘following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.
A spokesperson added: “Police were called at 8.20am this morning (Friday, November 22) and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.
"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.”
The airport said a large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.
In an update at 2.45pm, the airport said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.
“Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority.
“There are some delays and cancellations, passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”
Evacuation at Gatwick Airport after security incident - Live updates
Gatwick Airport station has reopened
'Our advice remains - Do not travel to Gatwick Airport'
Trains are still not running to or from Gatwick Airport: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/live-trains/departures/gatwick-airport/
Recap of what we know so far
- The South Terminal at Gatwick Airport was evacuated at 10.55am today (Friday, November 22) following a ’security incident’. The North Terminal was unaffected.
- Trains were unable to call at Gatwick Airport station. All trains were diverted.
- ‘Chaotic’ scenes were reported on the roads outside the South Terminal, with a police cordon in place.
- Sussex Police said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was dispatched to the airport following the discovery of a ‘suspected prohibited item in luggage’.
- Some flights were able to take off but passengers were advised to check with their airline.
- Gatwick Airport confirmed at 2.45pm that the earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.
- Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened.
South Terminal has reopened
London Gatwick: Ambulance passes through police cordon amid 'small number of medical incidents' following evacuation
Ambulance passes through police cordon amid 'small number of medical incidents'
An ambulance has passed through the police cordon outside Gatwick Airport.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that we continue to be on scene to support the security incident and evacuation at Gatwick Airport.
“Separately we have responded to a small number of medical incidents for individuals at the airport as we would expect to routinely on any given day.”
Video by Eddie Mitchell: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x99l46w
