Follow live updates after a ‘security incident’ at Gatwick Airport.

Sussex Police said a security cordon was in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, ‘following discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.

A spokesperson added: “Police were called at 8.20am this morning (Friday, November 22) and, as a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We are advising the public to avoid the area where possible.”

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated. Photo: @LaurenceKC

The airport said a large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while a ‘security incident’ is investigated.

In an update at 2.45pm, the airport said: “The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.

“Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority.

“There are some delays and cancellations, passengers should contact their airline for any updates on flights.”