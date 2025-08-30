Homes 'slowly' get water supply back following East Sussex pipe burst
The issue occurred on Friday evening (August 29) in Pound Lane, Berwick.
At the time, South East Water said some of its customers may be experiencing low pressure or a loss of supply due to a ‘serious’ burst pipe in its network.
A bottled water station was set up at Arlington Reservoir.
A South East Water spokesperson said: “Due to the burst water main affecting customers in this area we're providing free bottled water to customers who are without their supply at the following location: Arlington Reservoir Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TF.
“We're continuing to work to restore supplies as quickly as possible, and thank our customers for their patience during this period.
“Our tankers are being sent to the area to inject water directly into the network, in order to minimise disruption to the water supply in the community and many of our customers should start seeing some supply returning shortly.”
The water supplier said bottled water is being delivered directly to customers listed on the Priority Services Register.
According to South East Water’s AquAlerter, several other pipes have burst across the network from Litlington to Laughton in East Sussex.
It is not yet known how many customers were impacted.
The South East Water spokesperson added: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”
At 7.20 am on Sunday, August 31, AquAlerter from South East Water issued an update.
The update read: “We are pleased to report that the repair is now complete and we are slowly returning the water to the pipework.
"This has to be done in a controlled way to prevent any further issues. It hopefully wont be too much longer until your supplies are fully restored but it is dependant on the location of the property.
"A bottle water station will remain open as a precaution at the following location: Arlington Reservoir Berwick, Polegate BN26 6TF.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”